Mariners enter spring with a rebuilt outfield that feels like an improvement over last year’s model

Mallex Smith was once a member of the Seattle Mariners for 77 minutes. That’s how long it took Jerry Dipoto to trade him to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2016 in a string of events that netted the Mariners right-hander Drew Smyly.
So you can understand Smith’s reaction when he learned the Rays dealt him back to the Mariners in November for Mike Zunino and Guillermo Heredia.
“My initial thought was Jerry is gonna flip me again,” Smith deadpanned. “Jerry, don’t do it to me again, please.”
He knows as much as anyone Dipoto’s penchant for being in on just about every trade that comes across the MLB transaction wires.
Dipoto was busy again this offseason as he re-tooled the team’s aging core for a chance to win in the near future. That’s why he’s coined 2019 as a stepback season while they rebuild behind a younger base.
But take a look at the Mariners’ outfield entering spring training. This might most resemble a legitimate major league position group compared to what Seattle’s preparing to roll out with across the rest of the diamond.
It also looks like an upgrade over last year’s outfield. Dipoto said they plan on playing Smith in center field, Haniger in right and Domingo Santana in left field, with Jay Bruce slotting as their fourth outfielder.
Compare that to how they rolled into 2018, with three second-year players in Mitch Haniger, Ben Gamel and Heredia and Dee Gordon playing center field for the first time in his life. They later acquired Denard Span from the Rays, but he’s now a free agent.
Haniger is now part of the Mariners’ new core they’re building around alongside Marco Gonzales, but it’s not hard to envision Smith as part of that group, too.
“This was a direction we needed to go,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said of the teams’ offseason moves. “I didn’t know it would happen as fast as it did. Jerry wasn’t moving at 60 mph, but at about 120 mph. It happened really fast.
“The amount of talent we acquired here in a short time is unbelievable. It really is.”
Servais compared it to similar rebuilds he’s been through when he was in player development with the Rangers and as a player before that with the Astros.
“There were some names nobody knew about there, too. Nobody knew about a guy named Jeff Bagwell (now a Hall of Famer),” Servais said. “I don’t know if we have a Jeff Bagwell, but we’re going to find out.”
Haniger is already becoming a household name, and Smith might be on his way. Smith broke out in his first full season with the Rays last year, batting .296/.367/.773 while tying for the American League lead with 10 triples and finishing second with 40 stolen bases in 141 games.
Smith would have had the second-highest on-base percentage on the Mariners had he been here last season, just behind Robinson Cano (.374 in 80 games). The center fielder also would have had the third-highest wins above replacement (WAR) at 3.5, just behind Haniger (6.1) and Jean Segura (4.3), and just ahead of Cano (3.2) and Nelson Cruz (2.9).
And Smith is really fast. He stole 88 bases in A-ball in 2014.
Just imagine Smith and Gordon, now back on familar ground in the infield, in the same lineup. Gordon led the National League in stolen bases three times and still stole 30 bags last year despite playing most of the season with a fractured toe. He and Smith have previously worked out together in the offseason in Florida.
So, naturally, the 25-year-old Smith was asked who is faster.
“I knew that was coming,” he said. “I’ve never raced him, so I can’t say who or what. But I’m going to say it will be a quick race.
“I know Dee didn’t have the year he was expecting or wanted to, but in the years prior he’s been relentless on the base paths. I’m excited to learn from him and be right next to him and see certain things he sees on the field and learn whatever he’s willing to teach.”
Then there’s Santana, who the Mariners are hoping can bounce back to his 2017 form.
They acquired him from the Brewers for Ben Gamel, but Santana seemed to have mostly lost in the shuffle of a great outfield with the Brewers last year behind Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain and Ryan Braun.
When Santana, 26, was a regular contributor in 2017, he hit .278/.371/.505 with 30 home runs and 85 RBI. And he stole 15 bases. He’s also played every outfield position, yet the Brewers found him expendable considering he’s out of minor league options and they were looking for a left-handed bat.
If Santana doesn’t stick, it’s not like the Mariners don’t have options. Their outfield depth in the minor leagues is their strongest position group.
Former Mets’ first-round pick Jarred Kelenic might be two years away, same with Julio Rodriguez. And the Mariners have said this has been the most productive offseason for their 2016 first-round pick, Kyle Lewis.
They added Jake Fraley (Rays) and Dom Thompson-Williams (Yankees) in trades, and Braden Bishop (the former UW outfielder) was added to their 40-man roster.
That’s why they dealt Josh Stowers, their second-round pick this past year, to the Yankees in exchange for second baseman Shed Long. The Mariners were just so stocked in outfielders that they leveraged that depth for a slightly more advanced infield prospect.
If all else fails, Bruce can split some time in left field. Bruce had said he has spent this offseason focusing on mobility and flexibility after last offseason was stunted by a plantar fascitis injury. Dipoto said Bruce has seemed excited about providing a leadership role, but don’t be surprised to see the Mariners shopping him for a prospect if they get the right opportunity.
There’s also the 45-year-old Ichiro, who is back on a minor league deal.
But Dipoto has made clear that nothing will get in the way of the Mariners’ building toward those 2020 and 2021 seasons.
“We want this season to be about Mitch Haniger and Mallex Smith and Domingo Santana,” Dipoto said of his outfielders. “We want to develop that group of players. We have a responsibility to our veteran players who we’ve committed to … but the 2019 season for us, a large focus this year is on what we’re able to do by midseason 2020 and how this roster comes together.”
WHO’S IN CAMP? (Five on 40-man roster)
Mitch Haniger
Bats right, throws right, 6-foot-2, 215 pounds. Age 28
Power, average, arm, defense, speed – there’s a reason they call him “The Shed” and why the Mariners didn’t trade their most valuable asset. He has all the tools (hence the nickname), and the Mariners think there is a lot of untapped potential in his baserunning.
Braden Bishop
R-R, 6-1, 190. Age 25
Batted .221 his first 43 games with Double-A Arkansas, but he rebounded and hit .347/.409/.503 his final 41 games before a season-ending hit-by-pitch. Could be starting for Triple-A Tacoma to open the season.
Jay Bruce
L-L, 6-3, 225. Age 31
Far from his back-to-back Silver Slugger days when he was 25 and 26 with the Reds. He will also likely get time at first base and designated hitter, especially if Mariners find a suitor for DH Edwin Encarnacion.
Domingo Santana
R-R, 6-5, 220. Age 26
Under club control until 2022, can play every outfield position and had a .875 OPS with 30 homers and 85 RBI in 2017? That’s a low-risk addition as long as he doesn’t repeat his numbers of last year (.740 OPS, five homers, 20 RBI).
Mallex Smith
L-R, 5-10, 180. Age 25
The Mariners had four starters with an OBP below .300 last year. Smith had a .367 OBP with the Rays, which is exactly what Seattle is hoping to get back to in controlling the strike zone. All those on-base opportunities helped Smith steal 40 bases.
NONROSTER INVITES
Eric Filia (L-R, 6-0, 200) – Served 50-game suspension for second positive test for a drug of abuse. In 79 games he hit .274 and drew 44 walks (.371 on-base percentage) at Double-A.
Jake Fraley (L-L, 6-0, 195) – Acquired with Mallex Smith in trade that sent Mike Zunino, Guillermo Heredia and Michael Plassmeyer to the Rays. Known for defense, but broke out offensively with high Single-A Charlotte last year (.347/.415/.547).
Kyle Lewis (R-R, 6-4, 205) – Concern never has been about former first-round pick’s ability. It’s health. Split time between high Single-A Modesto and Double-A Arkansas after recovering from his second knee procedure.
Tito Polo (R-R, 5-11, 190) – Signed to a minor-league deal from the White Sox organization. The 24-year-old Colombian hit .245/.313/.337 with Double-A Birmingham.
Ichiro Suzuki (L-R, 5-11, 175) – He wants to play until he’s 50. He’s 45 and is basically guaranteed a place on the Mariners 28-man roster for their two-game series in Japan. Staying after that is not certain.
Dom Thompson-Williams (L-L, 6-0, 190) – Arrived with pitchers Justus Sheffield and Erik Swanson in deal that sent James Paxton to the Yankees. Hit .299/.363/.546 with 22 HRs in 100 games in A-ball last year.
Comments