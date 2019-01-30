Sports

Washington-USC preview and breakdown

By Lauren Kirschman

January 30, 2019 10:51 AM

Washington head coach Mike Hopkins talks about how the Huskies are handling their 7-0 start in conference play.
USC (12-8, 5-2) AT WASHINGTON (16-4, 7-0 Pac-12)

When: Wednesday, 8 p.m., Alaska Airlines Arena

TV: FS1

Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7

PROJECTED STARTERS

USC

2 Jonah Mathews, G (6-3, jr.): 12.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg

5 Derryck Thornton, G (6-3, jr.): 8.7 ppg, 5.1 apg

0 Shaqquan Aaron, G (6-7, sr.) 9.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg

25 Bennie Boatwright, F (6-10, sr.): 17.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg

31 Nick Rakocevic, F (6-11, jr.): 15.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg

WASHINGTON

1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 11.7 ppg, 2.8 apg

5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 17.0, 5.2 rpg

4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 9.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg

15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 12.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg

13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.): 2.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Scouting report: Washington is coming off victories over Oregon and Oregon State, its second road sweep of the season. The Huskies are 7-0 in the Pac-12, their best start to conference play since the 1952-1953 season. They are also on a nine-game winning streak.

USC is on a three-game winning streak. Last week, they beat Stanford and California. But the Trojans have yet to win a game on the road.

USC’s Bennie Boatwright is tied for 11th in the conference with teammate Jonah Mathews in 3-point shooting percentage (39.8). Boatright is second in the conference in scoring during Pac-12 play. He’s averaging 20.1 points per game in seven conference game, which trails only Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle.

“One of the best shooters, not just in our league but in the country,” UW head coach Mike Hopkins said of Boatwright, “and he’s got great size. ... We’ve got to be really aware of where he is because he has the ability to drop a lot of 3-point hammers on you.”

Trojans forward Nick Rakocevic nearly averages a double-double. He’s averaging 18.6 points and 8.7 rebounds in Pac-12 games.

The Huskies topped USC 88-81 last season. Noah Dickerson scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the victory while Jaylen Nowell and Dominic Green each had 16. Dickerson said what he remembers about that win was UW moving the ball well. The Huskies finished with 20 assists.

