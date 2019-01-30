Mark Reynolds agrees to minor league deal with Rockies

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 file photo, Colorado Rockies' Mark Reynolds is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a grand slam in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles. First baseman Mark Reynolds says he has agreed to a minor-league contract with the Colorado Rockies, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. The 35-year-old Reynolds spent 2016 and ’17 with the Rockies before joining Washington last season. Michael Owen Baker, File AP Photo