UW’s Noah Dickerson finally got room to work against USC. He made the most of it

Noah Dickerson had been waiting for this.
With Washington shooting 50.5 percent from the field during its 8-0 start to Pac-12 play, Dickerson knew it was only a matter of time before opponents had to stop double-teaming him.
Earlier in the week, he admitted his frustration with the way teams had been defending him. With so much attention on him in the post, Dickerson was struggling to score. So he found different ways to contribute. He passed to the Huskies’ shooters on the perimeter. He drew fouls. He made his free throws.
Winning, he said, was better than any statistic he could produce.
“I’d rather get defended like that and win,” Dickerson said then, “then not get defended like that and lose.”
During Wednesday night’s 75-62 victory over USC, Dickerson got the best of both worlds. As UW opened up a lead, the Trojans stopped sending as many double teams Dickerson’s way.
He took advantage, finishing with a double-double of 21 points and 14 rebounds on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. He also drew nine fouls. It was the first time Dickerson surpassed 20 points since early December when he had 22 points and eight rebounds against UC Santa Barbara.
Perhaps more importantly, it was the first time Dickerson was able to truly dominate in the post since he grabbed 24 points and 17 rebounds in UW’s victory over Texas A&M in November.
“(My teammates) hit a couple of 3s in the beginning. I was passing out,” Dickerson said, then smiled. “And then (USC) started playing me one-on-one. I like one-on-one. It’s easier.”
What happened against the Trojans is exactly what head coach Mike Hopkins had been predicting since early in the season. If UW hit shots, Hopkins said repeatedly, teams would be forced to stop sending so much help to the post.
UW didn’t have its best game against USC, shooting 44.8 percent from the field. But the Huskies’ fast start — they made four of their first five shots — and cumulative conference performance was enough to make a difference.
“Based on how teams are defending, we could get him the ball down there,” Hopkins said. “They double-teamed and he kicked it out. He had a couple great passes. … We were sharing the ball, we were working it and he was a key to that a couple times.”
A different player could take control for UW every game, said senior guard Matisse Thybulle. On Wednesday night, it was Dickerson’s turn. Asked if the performance reminded him of vintage Dickerson, Thybulle could only look at the stat sheet and grin.
“With 14 rebounds, yeah,” Thybulle said. “That looked like the old Noah Dickerson.”
And if the Huskies keep shooting the way they have during their 10-game winning streak, Dickerson could find himself with space more often. For UW’s Pac-12 opponents, that means a game of pick your poison.
“When (Dickerson’s) confident and he has that look in his eyes, he’s a tough guard,” Hopkins said. “We kept going to him, feeding and he produced. He was big-time tonight.”
