Predators return to work after bye looking for consistency

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 file photo, Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit. Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson has been suspended without pay as part of the NHL’s substance abuse program. The NHL and NHL Players' Association announced Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 that Watson had been placed in Stage Two of the league’s substance abuse and behavioral health program “for treatment related exclusively to his ongoing issues with alcohol abuse.” Paul Sancya, File AP Photo