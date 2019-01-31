Sports

Four-star safety Asa Turner recommits to Huskies

By Lauren Kirschman

January 31, 2019 11:20 PM

Washington head coach Chris Petersen in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon State Beavers in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.
Safety Asa Turner recommitted to Washington on Thursday night.

The four-star prospect out of Carlsbad, Calif. originally committed to the Huskies in July, but didn’t sign a national letter of intent during the early signing period in December. Turner was then reportedly wavering between UW and Notre Dame.

He posted his decision to Instagram, writing: “Next stop ….. University of Washington!!! #GoDawgs #GlorifyGod”

Turner (6-3, 195) is considered by 247Sports.com to be the No. 10 athlete and the No. 198 player in the country. He also had offers from Michigan, Oregon, USC, Washington State, Nebraska and Utah, among others.

The Huskies signed 20 players in December and Turner will presumably join them during national signing day on Wednesday. With the addition of Turner, 247Sports.com now ranks the Huskies’ 2019 class No. 17 in the country and No. 2 in the Pac. 12.

