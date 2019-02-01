Tokyo Olympic CEO says no need for Takeda to resign

The chief executive of Tokyo's Olympic organizing committee says there is no need for another top Japanese official to resign despite being investigated in a bribery scandal.
Toshiro Muto defended Tsunekazu Takeda, who is the head of the Japanese Olympic Committee and a vice president of the 2020 organizing committee.
Muto says "Mr. Takeda is saying that he is completely innocent."
Takeda has denied corruption allegations against him and is being investigated by a French magistrate.
Takeda has acknowledged signing off on about $2 million in payments to a Singapore consulting company, Black Tidings, just before the International Olympic Committee awarded Tokyo the games in 2013.
French investigators have linked the company to a former IOC member from Senegal, Lamine Diack, who was known to be powerful swaying votes from Africa.
