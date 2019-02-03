Sports

Bertens beats Vekic to win St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy

The Associated Press

February 03, 2019 07:45 AM

Kiki Bertens of Netherlands returns the ball to Donna Vekic of Croatia during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2019 tennis tournament final match in St.Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia

Kiki Bertens won her third title in six months on Sunday, beating Donna Vekic 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

Second-seeded Bertens came back from 5-2 down in the first set to win four straight games and force a tiebreaker. Eighth-seeded Vekic saved three match points in the second set before Bertens closed out the match for her eighth career title.

The win continued Bertens' emergence as a more versatile player. Until she beat Simona Halep to win the Cincinnati Open in August, Bertens had never reached a WTA final on any surface other than clay, but she has now won three straight hard-court finals.

Bertens' current ranking of eighth is the best for a Dutch woman since Betty Stove, who reached No. 5 in 1977.

