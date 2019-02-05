Tennessee to hold spring game April 13 with 6 p.m. kickoff

Tennessee will have a later kickoff time than usual for its spring football game.
School officials announced Tuesday that Tennessee will hold its annual Orange and White Game on April 13 at 6 p.m. Tennessee starts spring practice on March 7.
Tennessee athletic department spokesman Zach Stipe says this represents the latest kickoff time for the Volunteers' spring football game since 1998, when it started at 7 p.m.
Admission to the Orange and White Game is free. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.
The Orange and White Game will cap a full day of athletic events on April 13.
Tennessee's track team will have the final day of the Tennessee Relays that morning. Tennessee's softball team hosts Mississippi State at 1 p.m., and the baseball team hosts Georgia at 3 p.m.
