Washington-Arizona basketball game preview and breakdown

WASHINGTON (18-4, 9-0) AT ARIZONA (14-8, 5-4)
Thursday, 6 p.m., McKale Memorial Center
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7
PROJECTED STARTERS
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 11.9 ppg, 2.8 apg
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 16.7, 5.3 rpg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 9.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 13.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg
13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.): 2.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg
ARIZONA
12 Justin Coleman, G (5-10, sr.): 9.0 ppg, 3.5 apg
10 Ryan Luther, F (6-9, sr.): 7.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg
5 Brandon Randolph, G (6-6, so.): 15.0 ppg, 3.6 rag
3 Dylan Smith, G (6-5, jr.): 6.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg
11 Ira Lee, F (6-7, so.): 5.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg
Scouting report: Washington is on an 11-game winning streak and is undefeated in the Pac-12. Every other team in the conference has at least three losses. Arizona has lost three consecutive games to USC, UCLA and Arizona State.
The Wildcats will be without freshman Brandon Williams, the team’s third-leading scorer at 12 points and 3.7 assists per game. Williams is out indefinitely with knee pain related to a congenital issue. He had surgery on the knee two years ago.
Arizona could potentially be without Chase Jeter, too. Jeter has missed the last three games with a back injury. Jeter is second on the team in scoring, averaging 12.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
“Chase Jeter is a guy like Noah (Dickerson) who can score in the post,” Hopkins said. “He’s a guy that just keeps getting better and better. It’ll be a little different, but a challenge.”
The Huskies are also dealing with injury issues. Dickerson sprained his ankle in the victory over UCLA and head coach Mike Hopkins said he’s “day-to-day.”
The Wildcats are shooting 40.5 percent from the field during Pac-12 play. The Huskies are holding conference opponents to 29.2 shooting from the 3-point line while Arizona is shooting 37.4 percent. The Wildcats average 8.1 3-pointers a game.
