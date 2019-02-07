Sports

Washington-Arizona basketball game preview and breakdown

By Lauren Kirschman

February 07, 2019 07:00 AM

UCLA’s Kris Wilkes (13) shoots while defended by University of Washington forward Noah Dickerson (15). The University of Washington played UCLA in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
WASHINGTON (18-4, 9-0) AT ARIZONA (14-8, 5-4)

Thursday, 6 p.m., McKale Memorial Center

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7

PROJECTED STARTERS

WASHINGTON

1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 11.9 ppg, 2.8 apg

5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 16.7, 5.3 rpg

4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 9.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg

15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 13.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg

13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.): 2.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg

ARIZONA

12 Justin Coleman, G (5-10, sr.): 9.0 ppg, 3.5 apg

10 Ryan Luther, F (6-9, sr.): 7.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg

5 Brandon Randolph, G (6-6, so.): 15.0 ppg, 3.6 rag

3 Dylan Smith, G (6-5, jr.): 6.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg

11 Ira Lee, F (6-7, so.): 5.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg

Scouting report: Washington is on an 11-game winning streak and is undefeated in the Pac-12. Every other team in the conference has at least three losses. Arizona has lost three consecutive games to USC, UCLA and Arizona State.

The Wildcats will be without freshman Brandon Williams, the team’s third-leading scorer at 12 points and 3.7 assists per game. Williams is out indefinitely with knee pain related to a congenital issue. He had surgery on the knee two years ago.

Arizona could potentially be without Chase Jeter, too. Jeter has missed the last three games with a back injury. Jeter is second on the team in scoring, averaging 12.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

“Chase Jeter is a guy like Noah (Dickerson) who can score in the post,” Hopkins said. “He’s a guy that just keeps getting better and better. It’ll be a little different, but a challenge.”

The Huskies are also dealing with injury issues. Dickerson sprained his ankle in the victory over UCLA and head coach Mike Hopkins said he’s “day-to-day.”

The Wildcats are shooting 40.5 percent from the field during Pac-12 play. The Huskies are holding conference opponents to 29.2 shooting from the 3-point line while Arizona is shooting 37.4 percent. The Wildcats average 8.1 3-pointers a game.

Lauren Kirschman

