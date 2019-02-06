Career-high night from Gray leads Okla. St. over Oklahoma

Vivian Gray scored a career-high 33 points to help Oklahoma State defeat in-state rival Oklahoma 84-74 on Wednesday night, snapping a four-game losing streak.
Gray had 21 in the first half and overall connected on 11 of 16 shots, while also knocking down 10 of 11 free throws to record her 11th game this season with 20-plus points.
Jaden Hobbs added 17 points and Latashia Jones almost had a double-double with eight points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma State (13-8, 4-6 Big 12 Conference).
Ana Llanusa scored 16 points, Jessi Murcer had 15 points and five assists and Madi Williams scored 14 for Oklahoma (5-16, 1-9), which has now lost nine in a row.
The Cowgirls led 60-59 after Oklahoma's Shaina Pellington's layup with 7:47 remaining, but Hobbs sank back-to-back 3-pointers from the left side to push the OSU advantage to seven. Robertson's 3-pointer brought OU back to within 66-62, but the Cowgirls scored the next six points and maintained at least a six-point lead the rest of the way.
BIG PICTURE
Oklahoma: The Sooners jumped out to big early leads of 8-0 and 12-2 in the game's first four minutes, connecting on six of their first eight shot attempts, but were unable to sustain that pace. After that, they made just one of their next seven shots as Oklahoma State went on a 12-4 run to pull to within two points with 31 seconds left in the opening quarter. Overall, Oklahoma shot 47.1 percent (8 for 17) in the first period. That opening stretch, as well as a 10-0 run to open the third quarter, showed that the Sooners can play well in spurts, but they are still looking for more consistency.
Oklahoma State: Since scoring a career-high 21 points in 35 minutes of action on Jan. 30 against No. 1 Baylor, Ja'Mee Asberry has totaled just 13 points and two rebounds in 40 combined minutes in the two games since. Asberry was on the court 18 minutes in this one, contributing eight points (on 3-of-8 shooting, 0 of 4 from 3-point range) and one assist.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma: Home Sunday against Kansas State, which won the first meeting 86-56.
Oklahoma State: At Texas Tech, who entered the day in last place in the Big 12, on Saturday.
