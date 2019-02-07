Boxberger and Royals finalize $2.2 million, 1-year contract

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 file photo, Arizona Diamondbacks closer Brad Boxberger throws against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Phoenix. A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press the Kansas City Royals have agreed to a $2.2 million, one-year deal with reliever Brad Boxberger. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 because the agreement was pending a successful physical. Ralph Freso, File AP Photo