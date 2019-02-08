New spring AAF league begins. Why Pete Carroll, Seahawks, many in NFL are hoping it succeeds

Another new pro football league is starting.
Pete Carroll isn’t the only NFL coach who hopes it succeeds.
The eight-team Alliance of American Football kicks off Saturday with nationally televised games (on CBS) as the latest attempt to fill our nation’s post-Super Bowl void of no football through the spring. The AAF will play a 10-game season. It ends with a championship game in Las Vegas on April 27, the weekend of the NFL draft.
Hall of Fame NFL executive Bill Polian co-founded the new league. AAF coaches include former Seahawks head man Dennis Erickson, former NFL, former University of Florida and South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier and ex-University of Washington coach Rick Nueheisel.
Carroll and other NFL coaches are rooting for “The Alliance” to be far more than a filler for football fans February through April. Carroll and his colleagues want the AAF to be a new development league for the NFL.
They want this new Alliance league to be what NFL Europe was from 1991-2007: a stepping stone and feeder system to develop prospects, coaches and even game officials for the big league.
“That’s a good topic right now. We’re all kind of excited about it,” Carroll said of the AAF, which former NFL stars Troy Polamalu, Hines Ward and Justin Tuck are helping to oversee.
The NFL has for the last dozen years relied almost exclusively on college coaches to ready their amateur players for immediate entry into professional football. Lately, most of those college coaches are teaching and playing a game that is so different than the NFL. The college game, currently the NFL’s lone feeder system, is proliferated with un-NFL-like spread offenses, limited playbooks and offensive linemen that go games or even entire seasons without putting their hand on the ground in a three-point stance to fire off low in run blocking.
The AAF gives the NFL a pro league in which to assess readiness, instead.
“We’re going to take it in and do the evaluations where they allow us to, when we can see them and all that,” Carroll said.
The AAF begins play Saturday at 5 p.m. on CBS with coach Mike Martz’s San Diego Fleet playing at the San Antonio Commanders in the Alamodome, plus the Atlanta Legends (who announced Thursday Michael Vick will not be their offensive coordinator, after all) playing at Spurrier’s Orlando Apollos.
The Alliance also has teams in Tempe, Ariz. (that’s Neuheisel’s venture), Salt Lake (Erickson’s team), Memphis (coached by Mike Singletary) and Birmingham.
And, yes, the Seahawks are going to be scouting these teams and their games.
“We’ll do all the film work. We’ll do everything,” Carroll said. “We’ll break all those guys down. We’ll just take it as a whole aspect of a feeding system to give us information. The only way we know how to do it is totally go for it, so we’re going to really embrace the whole setup.”
The new league will differ some in play from what we are used to seeing in the NFL and in college football.
The AAF will have no kicked extra points. Teams must go for two following a touchdown. And no kickoffs, either. Drives to begin each half and following scores in the Alliance will begin at the offensive team’s own 25-yard line.
That means no onside kicks, either. The way a team can keep possession is by running a scrimmage play from its own 28 and gaining at least 12 yards on it. It’s a variation on an idea some believe the NFL should propose in lieu of onside kicks, and part of it deemphasizing the injury-risking kickoff play.
Overtimes in the Alliance will have each offense start at the opponent’s 10-yard line and have one possession to score. If the game is still tied after those two drives, the game is over and is a tie.
Also, the AAF’s play clock is 35 seconds instead of the NFL’s 40.
Carroll and other NFL coaches will be watching those game tweaks as well as the new league’s players to see what and who might work in the big league.
“It’s an exciting venture, as always,” Carroll said, “and we think it’s necessary. We think it’s a necessary opportunity that’s been created, and we’re really excited to see what it turns out (to be).”
NFL Network, CBS Sports Network (main CBS’ cable arm) and TNT will also broadcast AAF games through April.
The games won’t have any TV timeouts, and will have 60 percent fewer so-called “full-screen commercials” than NFL game broadcasts. So expect partial-screen ads, banners and product placements all over the field and broadcasts instead.
The new league has some players recognizable from college or past NFL football.
Ex-UW Huskies and Tennessee Titans running back Bishop Sankey is playing for the San Diego AAF team. B.J. Daniels, a Seahawks backup quarterback and wide receiver who was part of Seattle’s Super Bowl team in the 2014 season, is now a QB for Salt Lake at age 29. Former Colts, Browns and Alabama star running back Trent Richardson plays for Birmingham. Christian Hackenberg, the Jets’ second-round pick in 2016 out of Penn State, is a quarterback for Memphis.
Carroll and his fellow NFL coaches want the AAF and perhaps the XFL, wrestling tycoon Vince McMahon’s second try at a spring football league in 2020, to be what the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and National Hockey League all have: a professional minor league the big league can use as a direct developmental pipeline for players to fill the back ends of rosters.
“We’re going to learn stuff,” Carroll said. “We’ll learn a lot about these guys, and some of these guys are going to play.
“I think it’s great. I hope it works out.”
