Decision when to empty the bench not an easy one

Arizona State players watch from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. The players at the end of the bench watch the score running up and the clock winding down, wondering when it will be their turn to finally get a chance to play. Most of the time, it doesn't happen until the final minute--even when a game has long been out of reach. Matt York AP Photo