AL Central teams at the start of spring training

FILE - At left, in an Oct. 5, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game 1 of an American League Division Series baseball game, in Houston. At right, in a July 31, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Indians' Trevor Bauer throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, in Minneapolis. The Indians swung a wrecking ball at their roster this offseason. And while the Indians made numerous moves, they didn’t pull the trigger on a blockbuster trade involving All-Star pitchers Corey Kluber or Trevor Bauer. File AP Photo