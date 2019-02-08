Is this a stretch? Russell Wilson teams up with Alex Rodriguez to bring modern gyms to Washington

Alex Rodriguez and Russell Wilson have a lot in common: They made their names by playing sports in the Seattle area and both are married and/or dating very beautiful women. Now, they are business partners.
The two are partnering up with TruFusion and will bring more than 10 gym venues across the state of Washington. The first Washington location will be located in Bellevue. Two more locations are coming to the Seattle area later this year.
“Mind, body and soul are the ingredients for success,” Wilson told PR Newswire. “I’ve always believed in making health and fitness a priority in life, as well as opening your mind to positive and limitless thoughts. This studio inspires you to put in the work to achieve your goals.”
Wilson and Rodriguez are partnering up with local entrepreneurs Scott Swerland and Taryn Naidu for gyms that will feature yoga, circuits, boxing along with other workout classes. Founded in 2013, Trufusion is currently in four states but plans on expanding to places such as New York City, Dallas and Philadelphia.
Rodriguez, the former Mariners shortstop, takes classes at the gym.
“I only take group classes,” Rodriguez told PR Newswire. “That’s the one thing that makes it special and unique. Everyone is encouraging you. There’s really a community atmosphere where everyone is working together.”
