African soccer official wants meeting to discuss president

FILE - In this Thursday, March 16, 2017 file photo, new president of the African soccer confederation Ahmad of Madagascar speaks at a press conference after being chosen at the general assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Musa Bility, a Liberian member of the Confederation of African Football executive committee, has quit two other senior positions in a protest against Ahmad taking the governing in the “wrong direction” two years into his presidency. File AP Photo