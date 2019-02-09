Huskies fall to Arizona State 75-63, suffer first Pac-12 loss as 12-game winning streak ends

Washington head coach Mike Hopkins called a timeout just 30 seconds into the second half of Saturday’s gamer against Arizona State.
His frustration at the opening sequence was palpable. After going into the break trailing by nine points, the Huskies opened the second half by turning the ball over and then allowing a second-chance layup at the other end.
The sequence summed up much of UW’s night during a 75-63 loss to Arizona State on Saturday. The defeat snapped the Huskies’ 12-game winning streak and also marked their first loss in Pac-12 play.
Hopkins was animated during the timeout, pounding his arm across his chest as he yelled at the personnel standing in a circle around him. When it was over, the players took a second to collect themselves on the court.
It wasn’t the first time during conference play that UW (19-5, 10-1) needed to regroup, needed someone —often a senior, sometimes Hopkins — to say the right thing at the right time.
It’s just the first time it didn’t work.
Instead, the Sun Devils quickly stretched their 34-28 halftime lead — the first time in conference play UW trailed at the break — to double digits. The Huskies led only briefly, for a span of just more than 2 minutes early in the first half.
Late in the second half, UW made its most promising run. David Crisp started the 10-0 stretch with a 3-pointer. After Noah Dickerson hit a jumper, Jaylen Nowell drained a 3-pointer to pull the Huskies within single digits, 54-45, with 7:29 left.
Dickerson ended UW’s spurt with two free throws that got the Huskies within seven points, 54-47, with 6:29 left. But that’s as close as UW would get as Arizona States’ Zylan Cheatham quickly responded with a dunk that re-ignited the crowd inside Wells Fargo Arena.
Dickerson repeatedly got to the foul line down the stretch, but Arizona State kept answering at the other end. When Luguentz Dort hit a layup with 4:07 left, the Sun Devils went back up by 11 points. Cheatham then added a field goal to push the advantage to 63-54 with 3:21 remaining.
Nowell responded with a 3-pointer for UW, but Cheatham immediately knocked down a jumper.
Dickerson made an impact for the Huskies, finishing with 18 points and eight rebounds but he struggled with foul trouble, playing with four fouls for most of the second half.
With 14:29 left in the first half, the score was tied 11-11. That’s when Arizona State went on a 15-4 run. In the midst of it, UW didn’t score a field goal for nearly 7 minutes. By the time Martin hit a jumper for the Sun Devils with 6:07 left before halftime, they had a 26-15 lead.
That stretch gave Arizona State all the separation it needed.
Crisp finished with 17 points for UW while Nowell added 15. Four players reached double figures for Arizona State, led by Romello White’s 17.
