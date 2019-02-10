Nantes fans say final goodbye to Sala on day of mourning

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 file photo Nantes' forward Emiliano Sala makes a tackle during a French League One soccer match, in Nantes, western France. The Argentine forward, who scored his last goal for Nantes on Dec. 5 in a 3-2 win over Marseille, was killed in a plane crash last month and his body was recovered from the wreckage on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 authorities said. David Vincent, File AP Photo