‘There’s no quit in me’: Isaiah Thomas’ long absence could end against the Kings

Isaiah Thomas hasn’t played in an NBA game in nearly 11 months. That could change very soon.





The guard is listed as questionable for the Denver Nuggets’ home game against the Kings on Wednesday night.

Thomas said after the team’s shootaround Wednesday he “can’t wait to get out there.”

“If that’s tonight, that would be great,” Thomas said. “If not, it’ll be right after All-Star Weekend.”





A return for this game would give him an opportunity to play against the team that drafted him. Thomas was selected by the Kings with the final pick of the 2011 draft, but he hasn’t let being the last man taken deter his path.

“I’ve got a goal I want to reach. I want to be one of the best players to ever play the game, so there’s no quit in me,” he said. “This is just a part of my story.”

Thomas last played as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, scoring 15 points in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on March 22, 2018. He underwent a procedure on his right hip shortly after.





He injured his hip during the Eastern Conference finals in 2017. The Boston Celtics guard, who finished fifth in NBA MVP voting that season, was hurt in Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers and missed the rest of the series, won by Cleveland.

Thomas was traded to the Cavaliers during the offseason and didn’t play until their 37th game. He appeared in 15 contests for Cleveland before being dealt to the Lakers. He averaged 15.6 points in 17 games for Los Angeles before being shut down due to the injury.

Now, after what’s been his longest period away from basketball, he wants to get back on the court but knows it’s going to take time to be at his best again.

“I’m going to be patient with my body, I’m going to be patient with my game,” Thomas said. “It took me years to get to an MVP level, and I know it’s going to take me a while to get back to that level.”

He has no doubts he can do it.

“I’m not out to prove to anybody what I can do. The world knows what I bring to the table,” he said. “I just have to prove that I’m healthy because, when I’m healthy, I’m one of the best players in the world.”