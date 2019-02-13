Defense, defense, defense: Latest mock drafts have Seattle Seahawks taking a defender at No. 21

If you like defense and the Seattle Seahawks.... there are a lot of mock drafts playing cupid for you. The latest have the Seahawks focusing on taking a defender.
Here is a look at what some of the more reputable mock drafts have the Seahawks doing in the first round.
The Athletic: Brian Burns (DE Florida State)
With Frank Clark possibly becoming a free agent, Dane Brugler explains how Burns would be a key piece to add whether Clark remains in Seattle or not. The Burns-Clark combo could be a dangerous thing for Seahawks opponents to deal with in 2019.
USA Today DraftWire: Deionte Thompson (S Alabama)
Could Thompson’s potential arrival in Seattle could give us a new “Legion of Boom”??
Walter Football: Jonathan Abram (S Mississippi State)
It is very likely that we will see Earl Thomas in another uniform come fall of 2019 so there will be a need in the secondary for his replacement.
CBS Sports: Nasir Adderley (S Delaware)
Like Thompson from Alabama, this could signal some movement to start the new era for the Seahawks in the secondary. This is another option if Thompson isn’t available or they decide to go in another direction. For some local flavor, Ryan Wilson has UW safety Taylor Rapp going in at the same spot in his CBS Sports mock draft.
NFL.com: Ed Oliver (DT Houston)
Now, most of the mock drafts that have come out will have the game-changing defensive lineman going in the top 10. Oliver appears to be healthy and if he were to slide to the Seahawks at 21, you can make the case that this is among the biggest steals of the draft.
Mocking the Draft (SB Nation): Dexter Lawrence DT Clemson)
Lawrence is along the lines of Oliver although the some of the mocks have him going in the mid-teens. Still, if Lawrence lands here at 21 for Seattle, consider it a steal.
Bleacher Report: Deonte Thompson (S Alabama)
I told you this would be defense heavy, didn’t I?
Todd McShay (ESPN): Jachai Polite (OLB/DE Florida)
Of the potential picks that could come to Seattle, this is one I really like. Polite can play on the line or plugged in at the linebacker spot. Perfect player to fit the Seahawks defensive scheme.
