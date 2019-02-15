At Toppenish High, they wrestle. The 2A school is aiming for its third state title in four years

Toppenish High’s Haiden Drury, left, battles Sunnyside High’s Andrew Macias in a 132-pound bout during the fifth annual Cadet Classic at Eisenhower High School, on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Drury finished second in his weight class as the Zinkin Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Clovis, Calif., helping the Wildcats place fifth. (Amanda Ray, Yakima Herald-Republic file). Amanda Ray Yakima Herald-Republic