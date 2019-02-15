NFL, Colin Kaepernick, and Eric Reid agree to undisclosed settlement to avoid trial

On Friday, the NFL settled its much publicized dispute with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and current Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid.
In a statement, the both parties agreed to settle the case and not disclose the terms of the settlement. Kaepernick and Reid had begun a protest during the national anthem during the 2016 NFL preseason to shed a light on police brutality in America.
In a three-sentence statement released Friday, the NFL said:
“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL. As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.”
The two players sued the NFL, saying they were blacklisted because of protests during the national anthem at games. Kaepernick has not played in the league since 2016. Reed, who recently signed an extension with the Panthers, missed three games in 2018 before signing with Carolina.
Yahoo Sports NFL reporter Charles Robinson shed some light on the timing of the settlement between Reid, Kaepernick and the NFL.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
