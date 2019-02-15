Sports

Sonics legend Jack Sikma a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame 2019 class

By Andrew Hammond

February 15, 2019 03:44 PM

Seattle Supersonic Jack Sikma grabs a rebound under the Washington Bullet basket during first period action in Landover, Maryland at night on Thursday, May 24, 1979. Sonic Lonnie Shelton is at right with Bullet Elvin Hayes sandwiched in the middle. (AP Photo/Smith)
Seattle Supersonic Jack Sikma grabs a rebound under the Washington Bullet basket during first period action in Landover, Maryland at night on Thursday, May 24, 1979. Sonic Lonnie Shelton is at right with Bullet Elvin Hayes sandwiched in the middle. (AP Photo/Smith) Smith ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Supersonic Jack Sikma grabs a rebound under the Washington Bullet basket during first period action in Landover, Maryland at night on Thursday, May 24, 1979. Sonic Lonnie Shelton is at right with Bullet Elvin Hayes sandwiched in the middle. (AP Photo/Smith) Smith ASSOCIATED PRESS

On Friday, the Basketball Hall of Fame announced the finalists up for induction in 2019. Among the list of nominees included former Seattle Sonics great Jack Sikma.

For 14 NBA seasons, Sikma was among the most consistent bigs in the league. He spent nine seasons in Seattle, averaging 16.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. He was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in July of 1986 and finished his career with averages of 15.6 points and 9.8 rebounds

Sikma was a seven-time NBA All-Star, a member of the 1979 NBA Champion Seattle Supersonics and is the only center in NBA history to lead the league in free-throw percentage. Sikma was known for his tall and athletic build and was one of the first big men to stretch the floor and hit the outside shot. Another thing he’s known for is the blond, culy hair that earned him the nickname “goldilocks”.

The Basketball Hall of Fame will announce its 2019 inductees at the 2019 Men’s Final Four in April.

Andrew Hammond

Hello, I’m Andrew Hammond and I am new to the Pacific Northwest area. I’ve been a journalist for 13 years mainly covering sports in the state of Kansas where I am from. I’m excited to be apart of the Pacific Northwest sports scene and feel free to follow me on Twitter @ahammTNT

  Comments  