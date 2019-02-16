At any weight, Yacapin is great. And at 126 pounds, he just might be a champion again

It isn’t often when all eyes are on a non-championship match at Mat Classic, the state wrestling championships.
But when Curtis’ Aizayah Yacapin took the mat against perennial state placer Austin Michalski, of Tahoma, in a much-anticipated Class 4A semifinal at 126 pounds, it was one of those moments to watch Saturday in the Tacoma Dome.
Yacapin edged Michalski, 2-1, in triple overtime to advance to this third consecutive state championship match. He won the 113 title last season.
In Yacapin’s corner sits a former long-time area coach who has taken the Vikings’ standout under his wing.
Last summer, Yacapin had difficulties cutting necessary weight to get down to 120 for national tournaments.
A family friend recommended that Yacapin visit David Grisaffi, a former boxing trainer who was the Bellarmine Prep wrestling coach for 27 years.
The first time that the two met, Grisaffi took measurements of Yacapin’s body mass, and began mapping out specific and dieting programs so the teenager could discover what his most comfortable weight should be.
“It was more for him to round himself off (in his eating) so he did not go overboard with rice, and other foods like that,” said Grisaffi, who helped with Curtis junior varsity practices this season.
Grisaffi introduced Yacapin to intermittent fasting, which the Curtis standout does nightly. After an evening run, he does not eat between 9 p.m. and 10 a.m.
“My body runs off the fats (overnight),” Yacapin said. “And from the fast, my stomach shrinks and I don’t eat as much.”
Essentially, it was Grisaffi who convinced the reigning state champion to embrace wrestling at a higher weight —126 — and not any lower.
It was the right decision. Heading into the championship finals Saturday night, he was the only survivor of three 2018 state champions in his bracket.
PODIUM FINISH FOR YELM
For much of the weekend, the Yelm boys hung right with defending Class 3A champion Mount Spokane for the team title — that is, until the semifinal round.
The Tornados lost four of their five semifinalists, with senior Derrick Plat the only won to advance to the championship match at 195.
On the girls side, Yelm’s Phoenix Dubose survived a semifinal thriller over top-ranked Molly Williams of Redmond. She won an 8-7 decision to advance to the title match for a third consecutive year.
COACHING REGULAR
It was a historic night for Chiawana High School, which captured its first Class 4A team championship.
Like many Mat Classic winners, the Riverhawks not only have elite wrestlers, they have an abundance of first-rate coaching.
One of their assistants is Shaine Jaime, a history teacher at the school who was also a two-time NAIA All-American at Central Washington University.
But Jaime has also coached with television cameras filming him, part of the popular UFC reality show, “Ultimate Fighter.”
“I got (the job) mainly through friends who fight in the UFC,” Jaime said.
At Central, Jaime got to know the likes of former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Meisha Tate and Bryan Carraway. And when Jaime moved to Sacramento, he worked out with two-time UFC men’s bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw.
On the reality show, Jaime has been a wrestling instructor for the UFC hopefuls. He was on it full-time for all six weeks back in 2013 when Tate was one of the coaches for “The Ultimate Fighter 18.”
“It helped that normally I spend the summers in Las Vegas anyway,” Jaime said.
Of course, Jaime enjoyed watching his high school program win its first 4A crown as much, if not more.
“It was awesome,” Jaime said.
STREAK ENDS
Lake Stevens High School’s remarkable run is over.
Until Saturday, the Vikings had at least one Mat Classic winner in a boys’ class for 22 consecutive seasons, starting with Mike Bundy’s victory in Class 3A at 158 pounds in 1997.
But long-time coach Brent Barnes still brought his finals’ suit Saturday. He had Kiley Hubby win a girls title at 170.
