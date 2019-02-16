Pridgett leads Montana past Idaho St. 80-68

Sayeed Pridgett scored 22 points as Montana stretched its win streak to nine games, topping Idaho State 80-68 on Saturday night. Kendal Manuel added 20 points for the Grizzlies.
Ahmaad Rorie had 15 points for Montana (19-6, 12-2 Big Sky Conference). Mack Anderson added 12 points.
Balint Mocsan had 18 points for the Bengals (9-15, 5-10). Alonzo Walker added 16 points. Chier Maker had seven rebounds.
The Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Bengals this season. Montana defeated Idaho State 80-69 on Jan. 24. Montana plays Montana State at home next Saturday. Idaho State plays Portland State on the road on Thursday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments