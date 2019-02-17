Yusief Lillie, Brenden Chaowanapibool extend Bonney Lake’s streak of champions at Mat Classic XXXI

Bonney Lake’s Yusief Lillie recaps state title win at Mat Classic XXXI

Bonney Lake High School sophomore Yusief Lillie topped Mount Spokane’s Jarret Sharp, 16-5, in the Class 3A 113-pound finals on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Mat Classic XXXI in the Tacoma Dome. He is a two-time state champion.