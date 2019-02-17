AP source: Mets, Hechavarria agree to minor league deal

A person familiar with the deal says shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria and the New York Mets have agreed to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal is pending a physical planned for Monday, when Hechavarria is expected to arrive at Mets camp in Port St. Lucie.
Hechavarria is a light hitter known for his defense. He gives New York a legitimate, established shortstop who could be a backup to young starter Amed Rosario. Even with a crowded infield, that's something the Mets were lacking as they opened spring training.
Hechavarria, who turns 30 in April, batted a combined .247 with six homers, 31 RBIs and a .624 OPS in 94 games last season for the Rays, Pirates and Yankees. He has also played for Toronto and Miami and is a .254 career hitter with a .635 OPS in seven major league seasons.
