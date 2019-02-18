Rice women ranked for first time in school history

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2019, file photo, Rice coach Tina Langley talks to players during an NCAA college basketball game against Western Kentucky, in Bowling Green, Ky. Buoyed by the second-longest winning streak in the country, Rice has entered The Associated Press women’s basketball poll for the first time in school history. The Owls have won 15 straight games and are ranked 25th in Monday’s poll. (Bac Totrong/Daily News via AP, File)/ Bac Totrong AP