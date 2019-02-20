Washington-Utah: Preview and breakdown

UTAH (14-11, 8-5) AT WASHINGTON (20-5, 11-1)
Wednesday, 8 p.m., Alaska Airlines Arena
TV: FS1
Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7
PROJECTED STARTERS
UTAH
2 Sedrick Barefield, G (6-2, sr.): 16.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg
20 Timmy Allen, F (6-6, fr.): 11.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg
34 Jayce Johnson, F/C (7-0, jr.): 7.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg
11 Both Gach, F (6-7, fr.): 8.0 ppg, 2.2 rpg
21 Battin Riley, F (6-9, fr.): 6.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 12.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 16.4, 5.3 rpg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 9.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 12.8 ppg, 6.7 rpg
13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.): 2.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg
Scouting report: In January, Washington won the first match-up between the two teams 69-53.
Nahziah Carter led the way with 18 points off the bench. David Crisp had 17 points and shot 5-of-7 from the 3-point line. Noah Dickerson had 13 points and six rebounds.
“I just feel like I was prepared,” Carter said of the first game. “I came in ready. … I got a good warmup with the team before the game. I got a good sweat in. I think that’s what it really is: Being focused, getting a good sweat in and being ready for your opponent.”
Jayce Johnson led the Utes with 12 points while Donnie Tillman had 10 off the bench.
The Huskies held Utah to 33.3 percent shooting from the field. The Utes shot just 6-of-30 from beyond the arc. They average 37.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc, which ranks second in the Pac-12, and take 25.3 3-pointers per game.
“You’ve got to make sure that they can’t get hot (from the 3-point line),” Hopkins said. “That’s the bottom line. … You got to shut that down. It’s got to be a big part of what you do.”
UW moved the ball well in the first game, finishing with 16 assists and eight turnovers.
The Huskies are coming off a victory over Washington State. Utah beat Arizona on Thursday last week before falling to Arizona State on Saturday.
