Huskies top Utah 62-45 behind dominant defensive performance

Head coach Mike Hopkins has built a culture at Washington. And if you ask senior Noah Dickerson, it all boils down to defense.
UW didn’t play particularly well offensively in its 62-45 victory over Utah on Wednesday night. The Huskies shot 40 percent from the field and just 20 percent from the 3-point line.
But defensively, UW couldn’t have asked for much more. The Huskies locked the Utes down, holding them without a field goal for a 15 minute, 38 second stretch that spanned from the end of the first half to deep into the second.
With 6:12 left in the first half, Matisse Thybulle hit a 3-pointer that capped a 13-3 run for the Huskies. The stretch brought UW back from a 17-7 deficit to tie the game a 20.
UW outscored Utah 42-25 from that point forward.
The Huskies closed the first half by outscoring the Utes 12-2 and Dominic Green made a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to send UW into halftime with a 33-27 advantage.
The Huskies picked up their run after the break, outscoring the Utah 13-2 to extend their lead to 46-29. Dickerson ended the stretch with a jumper before Both Gach broke Utah’s drought from the field by hitting a 3-pointer with 8:50 remaining.
The Utes turned the ball over 18 times and UW scored 17 points off those mistakes. Utah shot 28 percent from the field. In the second half, it went 5-of-20 from the field.
After shooting 6-of-16 from beyond the arc in the first half — Sedrick Barefield went 4-of-5 — the Utes went 2-of8 in the second half.
Thybulle finished with 10 points, four blocks and six steals for UW. Nahziah Carter had 12 points off the bench. Dickerson finished with 11 points while David Crisp and Jaylen Nowell each had 10.
Barefield led Utah with 12 points. He didn’t scored in the second half.
