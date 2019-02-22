Sports

Machado attracted by Padres’ farm system _ and $300 million

By JAY COHEN AP Sports Writer

February 22, 2019 09:02 AM

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2018, file photo, then-Los Angeles Dodgers' Manny Machado celebrates his two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of Game 2 of a baseball National League Division Series, in Los Angeles. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that infielder Manny Machado has agreed to a $300 million, 10-year deal with the rebuilding San Diego Padres, the biggest contract ever for a free agent. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, because the agreement was subject to a successful physical and had not been announced.
PEORIA, Ariz.

Manny Machado calls San Diego "one of the best cities in the world" and says he was attracted to the Padres by the team's strong farm system.

The 26-year-old infielder was introduced at a news conference Friday, a day after his $300 million, 10-year contract was finalized.

Machado will play third base for the Padres. General manager A.J. Preller was coy when asked whether more additions might be coming — Bryce Harper, Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel are still free agents.

Preller says "we're always open-minded."

