PGA star Ryan Moore’s former home for sale in Lakewood

If you’re a fan of PGA star Ryan Moore, it pays to keep tabs on Zillow’s listings.
Moore’s former Lakewood home is now on the market for $2.35 million.
In the four days since first appearing on Zillow, the listing has had 1,000 page views.
Moore had the house built in 2010, and sold it in 2016 to the current owners.
The 5,415-square-foot Lakewood property, 7708 Walnut St. SW, is listed with four bedrooms, five baths and a four-hole putting green, installed by the current owners.
The listing describes it as an “unparalleled modern masterpiece brimming with chic casual luxury on American Lake.”
“Dramatic gates open to reveal this astonishing, one of a kind abode,” the listing says, and offers “exotic stone and hardwoods, heated concrete floors, Walnut cabinets, Nano-walls, four fireplaces, two master suites, theater, beach cabana, firepit, dock.”
The house’s listing agent, Jennie Wetter of Infinity Real Estate in Gig Harbor, said the home’s current owners “have really taken the home to the next level.”
She told The News Tribune the video for the home’s virtual tour was done around the time of the area’s recent snowstorms that brought record snowfall, with the video crew racing to finish before the bulk of the snow fell.
“I was out there frantically brushing off the putting green,” she recalled.
Moore played his high school golf for Puyallup High School and graduated from Cascade Christian. He played in college for UNLV and had an outstanding amateur career, winning the NCAA Individual Championship, the U.S. Amateur Public Links and the U.S. Amateur in 2004.
He turned pro in 2005 and won five titles on the PGA Tour, and was on the Ryder Cup team in 2016.
More details about the property are at https://bit.ly/2tBTDIg
