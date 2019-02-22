Sports

Reason to wake up early on Saturday: Tickets go on sale for Tacoma Rainers first 2019 home games

By Andrew Hammond

February 22, 2019 04:25 PM

Fans leave Cheney Stadium after the Tacoma Rainiers’ game against the Las Vegas 51s at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, June 28, 2018.
Starting Saturday at 10 a.m, you can buy tickets to see Tacoma’s boys of summer at Cheney Stadium.

The tickets for the first homestand of the year are available online at www.milb.com/tacoma. The Rainiers, after playing five games in Sacramento, host El Pason on April 9 for three games and then host Albuquerque for four games (April 12-15).

On Monday, tickets can be purchased by going to the Cheney Stadium box office. Starting March 16, tickets for the entire 2019 home slate will be available for purchase online and at the Cheney Stadium box office.

Here are the days and start times for the first homestand of 2019.

April 9: vs. El Paso (6:05 p.m.)

April 10: vs. El Paso (6:05 p.m.)

April 11: vs. El Paso (7:05 p.m.)

April 12: vs. Alburquerque (7:05 p.m.)

April 13: vs. Alburquerque (5:05 p.m.)

April 14: vs. Alburquerque (1:35 p.m.)

April 15: vs. Alburquerque (11:35 a.m.)

