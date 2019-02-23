Townes lifts Bryant past Mount St. Mary’s 81-58

Sabastian Townes had 20 points as Bryant routed Mount St. Mary's 81-58 on Saturday.
Juan Cardenas had 19 points for Bryant (10-17, 7-9 Northeast Conference). Joe Kasperzyk added 18 points. Adam Grant had 14 points and seven rebounds for the home team.
Vado Morse had 19 points for the Mountaineers (8-21, 5-11). Damian Chong Qui added 15 points.
The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers on the season. Bryant defeated Mount St. Mary's 66-59 on Jan. 10. Bryant plays St. Francis (NY) on the road on Thursday. Mount St. Mary's faces Fairleigh Dickinson at home on Thursday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments