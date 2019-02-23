Brown scores 20 to carry Seattle over Chicago St. 77-57

Terrell Brown had 20 points as Seattle easily defeated Chicago State 77-57 on Saturday.
Morgan Means had 12 points for Seattle (15-12, 3-9 Western Athletic Conference). Delante Jones added 10 points. Mattia Da Campo had 10 points and six rebounds for the home team.
Delshon Strickland had 17 points for the Cougars (3-25, 0-13), whose losing streak reached 17 games. Anthony Harris added 13 points and six rebounds. Rob Shaw had 12 points.
The Redhawks improve to 2-0 against the Cougars on the season. Seattle defeated Chicago State 75-47 on Jan. 24. Seattle matches up against Utah Valley at home on Tuesday. Chicago State takes on Texas Rio Grande Valley at home on Thursday.
