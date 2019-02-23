Ross scores 23 to carry Pepperdine past Portland 86-80

Colbey Ross had 23 points and 10 assists as Pepperdine defeated Portland 86-80 on Saturday.
Ross made 14 of 16 free throws.
Darnell Dunn had 18 points for Pepperdine (13-16, 6-9 West Coast Conference). Kessler Edwards added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Jade Smith had 11 points for the hosts.
Josh McSwiggan had 20 points for the Pilots (7-22, 0-14), whose losing streak stretched to 15 games. Marcus Shaver Jr. added 17 points. JoJo Walker had 10 points.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
The Waves improve to 2-0 against the Pilots for the season. Pepperdine defeated Portland 83-58 on Jan. 31. Pepperdine finishes out the regular season against Pacific at home next Saturday. Portland matches up against Saint Mary's on the road on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments