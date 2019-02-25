Washington clinched a share of the Pac-12 title. But the Huskies are interested in celebrating yet

After Washington’s win over Utah on Wednesday, Matisse Thybulle was asked if he knew how close the Huskies were to clinching the Pac-12 title.
“Who cares?” he said. “It’s one game at a time. We’re just trying to win them all.”
Later, head coach Mike Hopkins admitted he’d be naive to believe his players didn’t keep track. But as they inched closer, he just kept repeating the same words he’s preached all season: Don’t eat the cheese.
In other words, don’t buy into the hype.
With Saturday’s 64-55 victory over Colorado, UW clinched at least a share of the Pac-12 regular season title. But neither Hopkins nor his players were satisfied.
“I don’t know what cheese we’re on,” Hopkins said, “but don’t eat it. We just got to keep getting better. It’s a long season. We still have four games left in the regular season and we want to be playing our best basketball.”
And Thybulle? He wasn’t interested in sharing anything.
“Apparently we accomplished getting a share of the Pac-12 championship,” he said. “But that means nothing to us. We want to win it all. We’re grateful for the opportunity we have in front of us. We’re grateful for where we are and we’re just looking toward the next game.”
With four games remaining, UW needs one more victory to seal the championship outright. Its first chance comes against Cal on Thursday. The Golden Bears have yet to win a game in conference play. Arizona State (9-5) and Oregon State (9-5) are tied for second place in the Pac-12 standings.
After the win over Colorado, the Huskies’ actions matched their words. There was no celebration. No confetti or T-shirts or photo opportunities. Instead, UW quietly walked off the court. Hopkins and Thybulle stopped for a television interview then met with the media. After that, the focus shifted to Cal.
Business as usual.
Still, Hopkins took some time to think back to when he took over the program last year. Even though UW was coming off a 9-22 season, he recognized the potential of the program. But he’d be lying if he said he knew the Huskies would come so far so fast.
“You never know what the timeline is,” Hopkins said. “You just go out there and you get a great staff. You put your system in and you coach your butt off everyday you get up.”
But UW’s players quickly bought into Hopkins’ system, learning and then mastering his 2-3 zone. Last season, the Huskies finished 21-13. With the victory over Colorado, they passed that win total.
“Learnability was fast,” Hopkins said, “but I always had a vision of knowing we could definitely do this. I just didn’t have a timeline.”
UW has swept all but one road trip during conference play. Before this year, the Huskies hadn’t recorded a road sweep in six years. They’ll try to earn another one next week against Cal and Stanford before returning home to close the regular season against Oregon and Oregon State.
On Monday morning, UW found itself back in the AP Poll for the first time since the preseason. But based on how the Huskies have handled themselves so far, they won’t be celebrating that, either.
“It takes a team, bottom line,” Hopkins said. “That’s what we’re selling. That’s what we know.”
