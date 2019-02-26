Away from Tacoma: Previews, favorites for the 2A, 1A, 2B and 1B state basketball tournaments

Many high school basketball teams from the South Sound and across the state will make their ways to the Tacoma Dome this week for the Class 3A and 4A state tournaments — but, even more will head to Yakima and Spokane.
The News Tribune breaks down the 2A and 1A boys and girls tournaments, which will be played this week at the Yakima Valley SunDome, and the 2B and 1B tournaments, which will be played at the Spokane Arena.
CLASS 2A BOYS
Wednesday-Saturday, Yakima Valley SunDome
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
Last year’s champion: Lynden
FAVORITE
Lynden’s Clayton Whitman (19 points per game) and Christian Zamora (18.5) have each been among the top 10 scorers in this tournament the past two seasons — and now they’re seniors. With those two, and much of the rest of last year’s lengthy cast returning, the Lions (23-1) are in good position to make another championship run.
LOCALS
Fife: The Trojans (20-7) are back for the second consecutive season, despite graduating much of last year’s depth. One of their three returning starters is shifty point guard Malachi Afework (20 points, 4.7 assists per game). The two-way standout senior also disrupts opposing defenses, adding 5.6 steals and 4.4 rebounds per game.
Franklin Pierce: In veteran South Sound coach John Barbee’s second season, the Cardinals (23-4) are tournament-bound for the first time since 2010, and have plenty of length to create problems for opponents. Senior Claudell Quinland (21 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4 steals per game), who is 6-foot-2, and 6-4 guard Jalen Barbee (17 points, seven rebounds per game) set the tone at both ends.
Renton: Key wins over Foss and Mark Morris the past two weeks helped the Indians (19-8) notch a second straight trip to Yakima. Renton has a handful of athletes who can contribute at both ends, but a pair of 6-2 seniors in Damarco Williams (19 points, 8 rebounds per game) and Vershan Jackson (13 points, 6 rebounds per game) lead the way.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday
First round
Gm 9: No. 14 Liberty of Issaquah vs. No. 6 Clarkston, 9 a.m., loser out
Gm 10: No. 10 Anacortes vs. No. 2 Columbia River, 10:30 a.m., loser out
Gm 11: No. 13 Renton vs. No. 4 Burlington-Edison, 12:15 p.m., loser out
Gm 12: No. 9 Fife vs. No. 8 Franklin Pierce, 2 p.m., loser out
Thursday
Quarterfinals
Gm 13: Liberty of Issaquah-Clarkston winner vs. No. 5 Pullman, 9 a.m.
Gm 14: Anacortes-Columbia River winner vs. No. 1 Lynden, 10:30 a.m.
Gm 15: Renton-Burlington-Edison winner vs. No. 3 North Kitsap, 12:15 p.m.
Gm 16: Fife-Franklin Pierce winner vs. No. 7 Selah, 2 p.m.
Friday
Loser-out consolation games are at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Semifinal games are at 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Fourth/sixth place game at 8 a.m. Third/fifth place game at 11:15 a.m. Championship game at 9 p.m.
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Wednesday-Saturday, Yakima Valley SunDome
Last year’s champion: W.F. West
FAVORITE
Washougal (20-4) has advanced to the 2A state tournament every year since Idaho signee Beyonce Bea (17.3 points per game) was a freshman — but this could be the season the Beavers finally break through for a title. Washougal’s only losses are to 4A Skyview, and three quality out-of-state schools. Top-seeded Lynden (21-3) and East Valley of Spokane (19-4) are also contenders, but have a possible quarterfinals meeting looming.
LOCALS
Black Hills: The Wolves (17-8) are making their fourth straight trip to Yakima — and have plenty to live up to after bringing trophies home to Thurston County each of the past three seasons. Black Hills played much of this season without standout forward Maisy Williams, who was out with a finger injury. But, with the Central Washington signee back on the court, the Wolves could make another promising run.
White River: Undersized but scrappy, the Hornets (24-3) are headed back to Yakima for the third consecutive season. One of the most consistent programs in the South Sound, White River has advanced beyond the state regionals 17 of the past 21 seasons. This year’s balanced group is led by senior forward Lee Audrey Norris (12.7 points per game), and sophomore guards Kara Marecle and Taylor Schmidtke, who each average 12 points per game.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday
First round
Gm 9: No. 14 Sequim vs. No. 6 Port Angeles, 3:45 p.m., loser out
Gm 10: No. 10 Anacortes vs. No. 2 East Valley of Spokane, 5:30 p.m., loser out
Gm 11: No. 13 Black Hills vs. No. 5 Archbishop Murphy, 7:15 p.m., loser out
Gm 12: No. 9 Burlington-Edison vs. No. 8 W.F. West, 9 p.m., loser out
Thursday
Quarterfinals
Gm 13: Sequim-Port Angeles winner vs. No. 4 White River, 3:45 p.m.
Gm 14: Anacortes-East Valley of Spokane winner, vs. No. 1 Lynden, 5:30 p.m.
Gm 15: Black Hills-Archbishop Murphy winner vs. No. 3 Clarkston, 7:15 p.m.
Gm 16: Burlington Edison-W.F. West winner vs. No. 7 Washougal, 9 p.m.
Friday
Loser-out consolation games are at 12:15 p.m. and 2 p.m. Semifinal games are at 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Saturday
Fourth/sixth place game at 9:30 a.m. Third/fifth place game at 1 p.m. Championship game at 7 p.m.
CLASS 1A BOYS
Wednesday-Saturday, Yakima Valley SunDome
Last year’s champion: Lynden Christian
FAVORITE
Top-seeded Lynden Christian (24-0) hasn’t lost to a 1A team since 2017, and has just one loss — to 2A Lakewood — in its past 51 games. The defending state champion Lyncs are a clear favorite to top the 1A bracket again this season behind 6-foot-8 senior shooting guard Cole Bajema. The Michigan signee averages 24 points, 10 rebounds per game.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday
First round
Gm 9: No. 11 King’s Way Christian vs. No. 6 Cashmere, 3:45 p.m., loser out
Gm 10: No. 10 King’s vs. No. 7 Deer Park, 5:30 p.m., loser out
Gm 11: No. 12 Bellevue Christian vs. No. 4 Okanogan, 7:15 p.m., loser out
Gm 12: No. 9 Royal vs. No. 8 Connell, 9 p.m., loser out
Thursday
Quarterfinals
Gm 13: King’s Way Christian-Cashmere winner vs. No. 5 Seattle Academy, 3:45 p.m.
Gm 14: King’s-Deer Park winner vs. No. 1 Lynden Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Gm 15: Bellevue Christian-Okanogan winner vs. No. 3 Zillah, 7:15 p.m.
Gm 16: Royal-Connell winner vs. No. 2 La Center, 9 p.m.
Friday
Loser-out consolation games are at 12:15 p.m. and 2 p.m. Semifinal games are at 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Saturday
Fourth/sixth place game at 9:30 a.m. Third/fifth place game at 1 p.m. Championship game at 5 p.m.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
Wednesday-Saturday, Yakima Valley SunDome
Last year’s champion: Lynden Christian
FAVORITE
Lynden Christian (21-3) topped Cashmere (21-2) by a single basket in last year’s state championship game, and those two programs could very well meet again, but the defending champion Lyncs get the nod. Grace Sterk, a 6-foot senior forward, leads the way for Lynden Christian with 14.3 points per game. The Bulldogs feature one of the nation’s top recruits in junior point guard Hailey Van Lith (34 points per game), who is considered the No. 3 player in the country in 2020 by ESPN.
LOCALS
Annie Wright: Two of the South Sound’s top scorers play for the Gators (20-4) — and have the program in the state tournament for the first time in its history. Sophomore guard Julianna Walker averages 36 points per game, and shoots 41 percent from 3-point range. She’s hit the 40-point mark in multiple games this season. Meanwhile, speedy freshman Jazmyn Stone adds 22 points per game. Both players contribute 6 steals and more than 4 assists per game.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday
First round
Gm 9: No. 11 Zillah vs. No. 6 Annie Wright, 9 a.m., loser out
Gm 10: No. 10 Freeman vs. No. 2 Bellevue Christian, 10:30 a.m., loser out
Gm 11: No. 13 Overlake vs. No. 5 Elma, 12:15 p.m., loser out
Gm 12: No. 9 Medical Lake vs. No. 8 King’s, 2 p.m., loser out
Thursday
Quarterfinals
Gm 13: Zillah-Annie Wright winnter vs. No. 4 Cashmere, 9 a.m.
Gm 14: Freeman-Bellevue Christian winner vs. No. 1 La Salle, 10:30 a.m.
Gm 15: Overlak-Elma winner vs. No. 3 Lynden Christian, 12:15 p.m.
Gm 16: Medical Lake-King’s winner vs. No. 7 Meridian, 2 p.m.
Friday
Loser-out consolation games are at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Semifinal games are at 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Fourth/sixth place game at 8 a.m. Third/fifth place game at 11:15 a.m. Championship game at 3 p.m.
CLASS 2B BOYS
Wednesday-Saturday, Spokane Arena
Last year’s champion: Kittitas
FAVORITE
Kittitas (25-1) is the two-time defending state champion, and with Gonzaga signee Brock Ravet — the state’s all-time leading scorer who cleared 3,000 career points last week — averaging 28.5 points per game, it’s tough to imagine team derailing the top-seeded Coyotes during his final tournament run. Saint George’s (22-2), another tournament contender, accounts for Kittitas’ only loss back in November. And Life Christian (19-4), with several talented underclassmen, is a sleeper pick.
LOCALS
Life Christian: This Eagles team has the talent to do some damage, especially after upsetting second-seeded Toledo in the regionals to earn a coveted bye into the quarterfinals. Senior Noah Williams (15.7 points, 5 rebounds per game) is the leader on offense, while sophomore Omari Maulana (10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists per game) and freshman transfer Bradley Swillie (8.2 points, 3.4 assists, 2.7 steals per game) also make big contributions at both ends.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday
First round
Gm 9: No. 11 Oroville vs. No. 6 Willapa Valley, 9 a.m., loser out
Gm 10: No. 10 Asotin vs. No. 2 Toledo, 10:30 a.m., loser out
Gm 11: No. 12 Kalama vs. No. 5 Toutle Lake, 12:15 p.m., loser out
Gm 12: No. 9 Liberty of Spangle vs. No. 8 Lake Roosevelt, 2 p.m., loser out
Thursday
Quarterfinals
Gm 13: Oroville-Willapa Valley winner vs. No. 4 Brewster, 9 a.m.
Gm 14: Asotin-Toledo winner vs. No. 1 Kittitas, 10:30 a.m.
Gm 15: Kalama-Toutle Lake winner vs. No. 3 Saint George’s, 12:15 p.m.
Gm 16: Liberty of Spangle-Lake Roosevelt winner vs. No. 7 Life Christian Academy, 2 p.m.
Friday
Loser-out consolation games are at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Semifinal games are at 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Fourth/sixth place game at 8 a.m. Third/fifth place game at 11:15 a.m. Championship game at 9 p.m.
CLASS 2B GIRLS
Wednesday-Saturday, Spokane Arena
Last year’s champion: Colfax
FAVORITE
Top-seeded Wahkiakum (23-1) and second-seeded Tri-Cities Prep (25-1) have both made convincing statements for why they should be the favorite, but the Jaguars get the nod, featuring arguably the tournament’s best playmaker in Talia von Oelhoffen. ESPN ranks the sophomore as the No. 5 player in the country in the 2021 class. She averages a stunning 32 points, 10.9 rebounds, 5 steals, 4.7 assists and 3.6 blocks per game.
LOCALS
Auburn Adventist: The Falcons’ (20-2) only two losses this season have come in the past 10 days — to La Conner and Tri-Cities Prep, which have a combined four losses this season. The other 20 games Auburn Adventist has won by an average of 24.4 points.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday
First round
Gm 9: No. 11 Willapa Valley vs. No. 6 Liberty of Spangle, 3:45 p.m., loser out
Gm 10: No. 15 South Bend vs. No. 7 Auburn Adventist Academy, 5:30 p.m., loser out
Gm 11: No. 12 Saint George’s vs. No. 4 Ilwaco, 7:15 p.m., loser out
Gm 12: No. 9 Brewster vs. No. 8 Rainier, 9 p.m., loser out
Thursday
Quarterfinals
Gm 13: Willapa Valley-Liberty of Spangle winner vs. No. 5 Davenport, 3:45 p.m.
Gm 14: South Bend-Auburn Adventist winner vs. No. 1 Wahkiakum, 5:30 p.m.
Gm 15: Saint George’s-Ilwaco winner vs. No. 3 La Conner, 7:15 p.m.
Gm 16: Brewster-Rainier winner vs. No. 2 Tri-Cities Prep, 9 p.m.
Friday
Loser-out consolation games are at 12:15 p.m. and 2 p.m. Semifinal games are at 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Saturday
Fourth/sixth place game at 9:30 a.m. Third/fifth place game at 1 p.m. Championship game at 7 p.m.
CLASS 1B BOYS
Wednesday-Saturday, Spokane Arena
Last year’s champion: Sunnyside Christian
FAVORITE
Top-seeded Sunnyside Christian (23-1) has lost just five games in the past three seasons, and has a pair of state championships and a third-place finish in 2016 to show for it. The two-time defending state champion Knights, who are making their 18th tournament appearance in 20 years, are the favorites until someone knocks them off.
LOCALS
Muckleshoot Tribal: The Kings (23-3) haven’t lost since December — when they dropped three consecutive games to Lapwai (Idaho), Eastmont and Clarkston. Muckleshoot Tribal is on a 14-game winning streak since, including nabbing an undefeated 1B SeaTac League title. This will be the program’s third consecutive appearance in Spokane.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday
First round
Gm 9: No. 11 Riverside Christian vs. No. 3 Lummi, 3:45 p.m., loser out
Gm 10: No. 10 Neah Bay vs. No. 2 Odessa, 5:30 p.m., loser out
Gm 11: No. 12 Oakesdale vs. No. 4 Tulalip Heritage, 7:15 p.m., loser out
Gm 12: No. 9 Garfield-Palouse vs. No. 8 Naselle, 9 p.m., loser out
Thursday
Quarterfinals
Gm 13: Riverside Christian-Lummi winner vs. No. 5 Muckleshoot Tribal, 3:45 p.m.
Gm 14: Neah Bay-Odessa winner vs. No. 1 Sunnysdie Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Gm 15: Oakesdale-Tulalip Heritage winner vs. No. 6 Yakama Tribal, 7:15 p.m.
Gm 16: Garfiled-Palouse-Naselle winner vs. No. 7 Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 9 p.m.
Friday
Loser-out consolation games are at 12:15 p.m. and 2 p.m. Semifinal games are at 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Saturday
Fourth/sixth place game at 9:30 a.m. Third/fifth place game at 1 p.m. Championship game at 5 p.m.
CLASS 1B GIRLS
Wednesday-Saturday, Spokane Arena
Last year’s champion: Colton
FAVORITE
Top-seeded Colton (21-2) hasn’t left Spokane without a trophy during the past 12 seasons, and has won nine state championships during that span — including last year’s title over Pomeroy.
LOCALS
Concordia Christian: The Hawks (21-5) have made five state regionals appearances in their history — in 2018, 2016, 2013, 2011 and this year — but this is the first season the program will play at a tournament site. Concordia Christian won an undefeated 1B SeaTac League title earlier this season.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday
First round
Gm 9: No. 14 Inchelium vs. No. 6 Sunnyside Christian, 9 a.m., loser out
Gm 10: No. 15 Selkirk vs. No. 7 Taholah, 10:30 a.m., loser out
Gm 11: No. 12 Naselle vs. No. 4 Mount Vernon Christian, 12:15 p.m., loser out
Gm 12: No. 16 Riverside Christian vs. No. 8 Concordia Christian Academy, 2 p.m., loser out
Thursday
Quarterfinals
Gm 13: Inchelium-Sunnyside Christian winner vs. No. 5 Neah Bay, 9 a.m.
Gm 14: Selkirk-Taholah winner vs. No. 1 Colton, 10:30 a.m.
Gm 15: Naselle-Mount Vernon Christian winner vs. No. 3 Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 12:15 p.m.
Gm 16: Riverside Christian-Concordia Christian winner vs. No. 2 Pomeroy, 2 p.m.
Friday
Loser-out consolation games are at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Semifinal games are at 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Fourth/sixth place game at 8 a.m. Third/fifth place game at 11:15 a.m. Championship game at 3 p.m.
Comments