Fife has what it takes late, downs 2A SPSL rival Franklin Pierce in state opening round

The Fife High School Trojans continue to own the fourth quarter — and advance in the Class 2A boys basketball playoffs.
On Wednesday, the late-game wizardry came at the expense of 2A SPSL rival Franklin Pierce in the opening round of the 2A state tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
No. 9 Fife used a 10-2 run, capped by Malachi Afework’s 3-pointer with less than two minutes remaining, to overtake the No. 8 Cardinals for a 52-43 loser-out victory in the Yakima Valley SunDome.
The Trojans (20-7) will play No. 7 Selah in the 2A quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
Trojans coach Mark Schelbert said two keys in the fourth quarter were rebounding and defending better than earlier in the game. Franklin Pierce out-rebounded them, 40-28.
“They were physical and aggressive,” Schelbert said. “We moved the ball with a little more quickness — and we hit free throws.”
Afework’s 3-pointer gave Fife a 44-41 lead at the 1:47 mark. After Tannyr Thomas answered with a basket for the Cardinals, the Trojans ended the game by scoring the final seven points.
Afework, Gannon Gillis and Bryson Williams made all six throws in the last 44 seconds. Afework led all scorers with 19 points while Williams chipped in with 12.
Fife avenged a 57-53 loss to the Cardinals (23-6) in the 2A West Central District tournament.
“We were real happy with our draw (against Franklin Pierce), because we did not play for four quarters the first time,” Schelbert said.
No. 13 Renton 57, No. 4 Burlington-Edison 52: Damarco Williams scored a game-high 18 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, and added six assists, to pace the Indians (21-8) over Burlington-Edison (18-10) in an opening round loser-out game in the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Terrance Meneese chipped in another 15 points for Renton, while O’Shae Barquet scored 12 and Jason Bowen pulled down 12 rebounds.
Burlington-Edison’s Taino Ferdinand completed a double-double with 15 points, 14 rebounds, while Wyatt Walker added 14 points.
Renton meets third-seeded North Kitsap at 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals.
CLASS 2A GIRLS
No. 13 Black Hills 60, No. 5 Archbishop Murphy 47: A big second half paced the Wolves (18-8) past perennial state power Archbishop Murphy (19-5) in an opening round loser-out game at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Junior Megan River scored a team-high 19 points for Black Hills, while Central Washington signee Maisy Williams added 16, and pulled down five rebounds, and River Ridge transfer Mia Flores added 11 points.
Kiana Yesiki led all scorers with 22 for the Wildcats, while Julia Lucas added 10.
Black Hills will meet No. 3 Clarkston in Thursday’s quarterfinals at 7:15 p.m.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
No. 6 Annie Wright 71, No. 11 Zillah 67: Julianna Walker scored 38 points, including eight 3-pointers, and the Gators got their first-ever state victory by holding off the Leopards in the Yakima Valley SunDome.
The Gators (21-4) advance to the state quarterfinals, and will meet reigning 2A runner-up Cashmere, led by Hailey Van Lith, at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Jazmyn Stone added 16 points, and Bella Spencer added 11 for the Gators, who got a stop in the final seconds to preserve a 69-67 lead.
CLASS 2B GIRLS
No. 15 South Bend 49, No. 7 Auburn Adventist 29: The Falcons’ (20-3) stellar season came to an end in an opening round loser-out game at the Spokane Arena.
Kayla Butler led Auburn Adventist with 12 points, while Lucy Nizigiyimana had 10.
South Bend’s Karley Reidinger led all scorers with 15 points, and pulled down 12 rebounds. Ziara Medina and Alise Rohr each finished with 10 points for the Indians (17-9).
CLASS 1B GIRLS
No. 8 Concordia Christian 64, No. 16 Riverside Christian 59: Karinna Tel scored a game-high 29 points to pace the Hawks (22-4) past the Crusaders (13-10).
Three Hawks players reached double figures rebounding — Claire Lyons, who had a double-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds, Anneke Tel, who added 11 boards, and Madison Young who had 10.
Isabella Sanders led Riverside Christian with 13 points and a stunning 21 rebounds. Caitlynn Bell added 19 points.
Concordia Christian meets No. 2 Pomeroy in Thursday’s quarterfinals at 2 p.m.
Comments