Seahawks GM John Schneider at NFL combine: Doug Baldwin has had offseason surgeries (plural)

“He’s been incredible for us. He had a rough year with a knee injury, but when he played, he was phenomenal. We love him.”
They love Baldwin, too.
In November he played through a groin pull that had coach Pete Carroll marveling how Baldwin could walk, let alone catch five passes in a key road win at Carolina. The Seahawks’ locker room that Sunday in Charlotte, N.C., was a mad house of chanting and players dancing over blaring rap music. Yet Baldwin sat pushed back into his locker stall, talking in relatively hushed tones and looking subdued if not completely spent.
The games he was out because of his knees, week two’s loss at Chicago in September 2018 then the win the next week over Dallas, were the first games he’d missed since 2012. That was in his second NFL season after Seattle signed him as an undrafted free agent from Stanford. His streak of 102 consecutive games played, regular season and playoffs, ended Sept. 17 when he was inactive for the loss to the Bears.
He was on a team injury report missing practice time each week last season season, except the one following the team’s bye in October. That after the win over Oakland in London, and before he had two catches in the victory at Detroit after the bye.
Baldwin finished with 50 receptions for 618 yards and five touchdowns in 2018 inside Seattle’s run-first offense that led the league in rushing. It was his second-fewest catches for a season of his career, after 29 in 2012. He scored five touchdowns, his fewest in six seasons. In 2015 he co-led the league with 14 touchdown receptions.
He has two years and $19.5 million in salary remaining on his contract. Of course, that money is not guaranteed. Few things in the NFL are.
His current deal is from the $46 million extension he signed in the summer of 2016, a year removed from Seattle’s second consecutive Super Bowl. He was still in his prime then, still in his 20s.
Not anymore.
“Oh, I am on the downside of my career. I’m 30 years old,” Baldwin said in December.
“I would not be able to play at the caliber I’m playing now at 38,” he joked.
“I am definitely on the downside.”
He knows he’s at the age the Seahawks waived Richard Sherman this time last year. Earl Thomas’ contract is ending with him heading to free agency, as Schneider reiterated Wednesday. Thomas turns 30 in May.
Asked in December if he thinks about his future, whether he will be a Seahawk in 2019 with this team in such a successful youth movement, Baldwin chuckled.
“I do,” he said.
“But if you know me, you know I always have a plan. ...If you know me, you know I’ve got a plan for everything.
“The method to the madness.”
