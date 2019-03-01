Sports

Flyers set NHL record using eighth goaltender this season

March 01, 2019

Philadelphia Flyers left wing James van Riemsdyk, far left, celebrates his first-period goal with teammates during the team's NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Newark, N.J.
NEWARK, N.J.

The Philadelphia Flyers set an NHL record when Cam Talbot became the eighth goaltender to play this season.

Talbot, who was acquired from Edmonton in mid-February for fellow goaltender Anthony Stolarz, became No. 8 on Friday night in a start against the New Jersey Devils.

Brian Elliott, Carter Hart, Michal Neuvirth, Calvin Pickard, Alex Lyon, Mike McKenna and Stolarz have also played goal for Philadelphia in a season during which the men between the pipes have missed 107 games due to injury.

Three other teams had shared the record with the Flyers: the 1989-90 Quebec Nordiques, 2002-03 St. Louis Blues and 2007-08 Los Angeles Kings.

Flyers interim head coach Scott Gordon was one of the Nordiques' seven goaltenders.

