Devils F Gabriel suspended for hit on Flyers F Patrick

The NHL has suspended New Jersey Devils forward Kurtis Gabriel for one game for an illegal hit on Philadelphia Flyers forward Nolan Patrick.
The hit occurred 5:02 into the first period of New Jersey's 6-3 loss on Friday night. Gabriel was assessed a major penalty for boarding.
The suspension was announced on Saturday.
Based on his average annual salary, Gabriel forfeits $3,494.62. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.
