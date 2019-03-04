Huskies land commitment from 2020 three-star quarterback Ethan Garbers

Washington landed a quarterback for the Class of 2020 on Monday morning as three-star recruit Ethan Garbers announced his commitment on Twitter.
Garbers (6-2, 195) attends Corona Del Mar High School in Newport Beach, Calif. He is considered by 247Sports.com’s Composite Rankings to be the No. 51 player in California and the No. 25 pro-style quarterback in the country. Garbers had 11 offers, including UCLA, Boise State, Colorado, Georgia, Miami and Washington State.
Garbers passed for 4,135 yards and 55 touchdowns in 14 games as a junior. He’s UW’s second 2020 commit, joining three-star offensive lineman Gaard Memmelaar.
“Being around all their coaches and on that campus, as soon as I got to see everything up there, it just clicked and I know it’s a great fit for me,” Garbers told 247Sports.
“I’m already excited to get up there and start competing as a freshman. Everywhere you go there’s going to be competition and I’ve never been one to run away from that, so I’m going to embrace it. I really like the offense and I feel like it’s a great fit for what I can do, so I’m really excited.”
