New BLM Nevada director has 20 years with federal agencies

Jon Raby, the new state director of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in Nevada, is pictured in this photo provided Monday, March 4, 2019 by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. Raby was formally sworn in on Monday. He has worked for more than 20 years with the BLM, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Forest Service in Oregon, Montana and Washington D.C. (U.S. Bureau of Land Management via AP)