Gophers to send off inspiring seniors McBrayer and Murphy

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2019, file photo, Minnesota guard Dupree McBrayer (1) dribbles the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Jordan Murphy has had to slog through a couple of rough seasons at Minnesota to become the Big Ten's second-leading rebounder of all time. Dupree McBrayer is still hurting from his mother's death a little more than three months ago. The seniors still have a chance to end their career with the Gophers on a brighter note. Tony Ding, File AP Photo