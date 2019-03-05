Servais says ‘slower the better’ when rehabilitating Mallex Smith’s elbow strain

Mariners manager Scott Servais says “slower the better” when it comes to rehabilitating Mallex Smith’s right elbow strain.
Smith — who was acquired in November along with Jake Fraley, in a trade that sent Mike Zunino, Guillermo Heredia and Michael Plassmeyer to Tampa Bay — has been cleared to start throwing and taking batting practice, Servais said Tuesday.
But, Servais is hesitant to push his new center fielder to return too fast.
“It’s a long season,” Servais said. “You’re not going to rush him out there to play two games, or even to make sure he’s ready for the opening night when we get back to Seattle. It’s secondary. We’ve got time.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
Servais said his biggest priority in the coming days is getting Smith at-bats, perhaps in intrasquad games, or at least in batting practice — but that is still a few days out.
“He went out and he actually threw a little bit (Monday) after he saw the doctor, to kind of get that process going. No issues there,” Servais said.
“We’ll start swinging a bat today, get some dry swings, and maybe just a little bit in the cage, and kind of start building him, get him ready to play in some games.”
Servais acknowledged it would be unlikely for Smith to return in a full capacity for the Mariners’ opening two-game series against Oakland in Japan in two weeks.
“It would be pretty tough,” Servais said. “He’s going to need 6-7 days just working up getting close to a game. Remember, he hasn’t touched a bat since he’s been here. ...
“A lot will depend on how fast he’s coming along. Is there a situation where he could help us in those games — whether it’s a pinch run or something like that? Again, probably a better feel for that once we get into the weekend, see how he’s progressing.”
Servais said, when Smith does return, there’s not much he needs to see — he just wants to get Smith on the field.
“He’s going to work into our mix, kind of be a part of our every day lineup,” Servais said.
On the team’s injury front, the news is pretty positive.
Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger (lower back) was scratched from Tuesday’s game with stiffness, but Servais did not expect it to be a prolonged issue.
“There’s no reason to push it right now,” Servais said, citing a cautious approach.
Servais also noted that right-handed pitcher Anthony Swarzak (shoulder) is throwing bullpens and will start working toward throwing live batting practice, and righty Sam Tuivailala (Achilles) is ahead of schedule in his rehab, and should be tossing bullpens before the club leaves Arizona.
HERNANDEZ FEELS ON TRACK
Longtime Mariners ace Felix Hernandez pitched four innings in a “B” game Tuesday morning against KT Wiz (Korean Baseball), and said he feels on track at this point in the spring.
“I feel strong,” he said.
Hernandez allowed four runs — but just two earned on a two-run blast — on three hits, while striking out six and walking two.
He said he is working on progressively increasing his innings each outing.
“I’m just wanting to get my innings going,” Hernandez said. “Next time I’m going to (throw) five, and the next time six, and that’s what I’m working on.”
“Felix got his work in,” Servais said. “Some pretty good curve balls early, got some pitches up and gave up a few runs, which was not great.
“But, again, building arm strength and keep moving ahead with him.”
FRALEY CONTINUES TO IMPRESS
Fraley, a non-roster invite who has never played a regular-season game in the majors, continued his stellar spring Tuesday afternoon as the Mariners played to a 7-7 tie in nine innings against the San Diego Padres.
He carries one of the highest batting averages (.438) in the organization through nine games of Cactus League play, and was 2 of 2 against the Padres with a solo homer and a two-run double. He also walked once.
“Jake Fraley has had an unbelievable spring,” Servais said. “Obviously new, like many of these guys that are coming to the organization, you want to give a strong impression, and he has handled everything we’ve thrown at him.
“He’s got power, he’s done a nice job defensively, he runs the bases pretty well — he’s got some speed. And, handling the bat, taking that curve ball down the line with that two-run double and the long home run today, pretty impressive spring so far for him.”
Comments