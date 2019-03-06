Sports

Washington-Oregon State: Preview and breakdown

By Lauren Kirschman

March 06, 2019 11:38 AM

OREGON STATE (17-11, 9-7) AT WASHINGTON (23-6, 14-2)

Saturday, 7 p.m., Alaska Airlines Arena

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: KVI 571 AM/FM 97.7

PROJECTED STARTERS

WASHINGTON

1 David Crisp, G (6-0, sr.): 12.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg

5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-4, so.): 16.2, 5.5 rpg

4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, sr.): 9.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg

15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, sr.): 12.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg

13 Hameir Wright, F (6-9, so.): 2.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg

OREGON STATE

1 Stephen Thompson Jr., G (6-4, sr.): 16.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg

5 Ethan Thompson, G (6-5, so.): 13.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg

3 Tres Tinkle, F (6-8, jr.): 20.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg

24 Kyle Kelley, F (7-0, jr.): 7.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg

23 Gligorije Rakocevic, C (6-11, so.): 5.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg

Scouting report: Washington and is coming off a road trip split where it fell to Cal and topped Stanford. Oregon State fell at home to Arizona and Arizona State last week. The Beavers have lost three out of their last four games.

UW played one of its best games of the season when it topped the Beavers, 79-69, in their first matchup. The Huskies led by as many as 21 points and had a 40-27 advantage at the half.

They held Oregon State to 44.0 percent shooting, including 40.9 in the first half. The Beavers finished 7-for-19 from the 3-point line. UW jumped out to an 11-0 lead and shot 58.3 percent from the field with 15 assists.

Jaylen Nowell led the Huskies with 19 points while Nahziah Carter had 18 off the bench. Stephen Thompson Jr. had 30 points for Oregon State.

While UW has locked up the No. 1 seed for the Pac-12 conference tournament, Oregon State is still playing for seeding. The Beavers currently have the No. 3 seed, which would mean a first-round bye. But they could still finish as low as ninth.

Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle is the only player in the country averaging at least 20.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

