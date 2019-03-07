Brown vows to work with police after stun gun incident

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2019, file photo, Milwaukee Bucks' Sterling Brown warms up before the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, in Milwaukee. Sterling Brown sincerely hopes his efforts to work alongside law enforcement on improving practices during arrests and stops will one day mean other black men don’t have to go through what he endured last year. Merely 13 months after being Tased by police in the wee hours at a Milwaukee Walgreen's, Brown knows he has an important responsibility to make a difference from his experience _ even if he might never trust police again. Aaron Gash, File AP Photo