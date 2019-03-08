Mariners pitcher have best collective ERA this spring, paced by lefty Marco Gonzales

Mariners manager Scott Servais reiterated Friday afternoon that the club isn’t ready to name its Opening Day starting pitcher — but that decision is coming.
“We’re getting closer to the end of the week,” he said. “We’re getting closer to making that call.”
Candidates are Felix Hernandez, who has opened the past 10 seasons for Seattle, or lefty Marco Gonzales for the 2019 season opener against Oakland on March 20 in Japan. And don’t count out Yusei Kikuchi from starting one of those two games.
While the Mariners close in on that decision, their pitchers were also enjoying the lowest collective ERA of any of the 15 teams in Cactus League play entering Friday night’s outing against the Chicago Cubs.
Through 13 games, the 34 pitchers the Mariners have sent to the mound this spring have combined for a 3.83 ERA, ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers (4.18) and stadium partner San Diego Padres (4.33).
Gonzales held the lowest ERA (1.29 in seven innings pitched) of any of the five starters expected to be in the regular-season rotation entering Friday’s start.
Hernandez (12.46 ERA in 4 1/3 innings), Kikuchi (4.00 in nine innings ), Mike Leake (5.19 in 8 2/3) and Wade LeBlanc (11.12 in 5 2/3) have also made multiple starts.
Gonzales has allowed just one run on four hits in his first two starts this spring. He’s struck out nine and walked two.
He said he’s been working on consistency after a breakout season in 2018. Last year he finished 13-9 with a 4.00 ERA in his first full season with Seattle and struck out 145 batters in 166 2/3 innings.
“I’m trying to get my balance, trying to get my feet under me, and get ready for what the season has to hold,” Gonzales said. “I learned a lot last year about enduring the long season, so I’m just trying to get myself mentally and physically ready for that.
“It was a challenge for me, just kind of establishing a good mentality to carry throughout the year, and learning how to perfect that process. I think that’s what is going to give me success going forward.”
LeBlanc, whom Gonzales joined in the starting rotation last season, said the 27-year-old has progressed.
“He’s just growing,” LeBlanc said. “He’s getting comfortable with who he is as a pitcher. It seems like Marco has always been comfortable with who he is as a person, but a lot of times it can take different timelines for guys to understand who they are as a player and a pitcher.
“The sooner you get comfortable with who you are, and your stuff, the better off you’ll be, the quicker you can make adjustments and get back to what you know is going to work. I think that’s what he’s been able to do the last year really well.”
Servais has seemed satisfied with the progress each of his starters are making as the spring continues — both the veterans, like Hernandez, Leake and LeBlanc, and newcomers.
“Pitchers are the ones who really make the strides as spring training goes along,” he said.
Thursday night, after Kikuchi made his third start of the spring, Servais said he thought the 27-year-old lefty, who might make a regular-season start in his home country when the Mariners travel to Japan, continued to make progress.
“Some days we’ve seen him have a better slider, some nights it’s a better curveball, but the fastball is always there,” Servais said. “He’s learning. He continues to learn. Every time out there, he’s learning more — whether it be the relationship with the catcher, what the other teams are going to do against him.”
SMITH QUESTIONABLE FOR JAPAN
Center fielder Mallex Smith, who has been rehabbing an elbow strain, is a question mark for the Mariners’ trip to Japan, Servais said.
“We have to make some decisions in a hurry on that,” he said. “We’ll kind of see how he progresses and where he’s at. Nothing has been finalized yet.”
The Mariners will take 30 players on the trip to not be short-handed for exhibition games, while 28 players will be available for the two regular-season games against Oakland. Only 25 will be active on the lineup card.
Servais acknowledged the team bonding aspect of Smith potentially traveling to Japan, but said there are several options to consider.
“At the end of the day it’s about the season, and I don’t want to lose Mallex for any more regular-season games than we have to,” Servais said. “So, we have to balance being with the team with speeding up rehab, and getting back on the field with us. Kind of weigh both of those scenarios and see what’s best for the organization.”
Smith was working on throwing about 90 feet late in the week to improve arm strength, and hitting off of a tee in the batting cages.
“We want to be careful on how quick we work him up,” Servais said. “Hopefully, if everything goes good this weekend, he gets in the BP group on probably Monday, and kind of work from there.”
Right-handed pitchers Sam Tuivailala (Achilles) and Anthony Swarzak (shoulder) are also on track with rehabbing injuries.
Tuivailala has been playing catch to build arm strength, but has not been cleared to pitch yet.
“You don’t want to get on the mound until he feels completely trusting everything,” Servais said. “I think it was his right Achilles, so that’s his push-off leg, which is a big deal. We’ll be careful with him as well, and how fast he’s moving. He’s worked his tail off to even get to where he’s at right now as quick as he has.”
Servais said Swarzak felt good coming out of his bullpen session earlier in the week, and threw about 25 pitches.
“He’ll head towards live BP shortly,” Servais said. “A couple of those and probably into some games after that.”
FORMER HUSKY GOES BACK-TO-BACK
University of Washington product Braden Bishop homered in back-to-back games Wednesday and Thursday.
Wednesday night in Peoria, he belted a three-run home run to left center, and followed that up with a two-run smash to left Thursday night in Goodyear against the Reds.
He had a .438 batting average through 10 at-bats entering Friday night, which was among the top three in the club for batters with more than one plate appearance.
His three homers this spring trail only slugger Domingo Santana, who has a team-leading four in Cactus League play.
“Braden is really in a good spot right now,” Servais said. “We’ve talked about it, from the beginning of camp he continues to get better. He’s seeing the ball, and it looks like a beach ball coming in there to him right now. He’s not missing.”
